Boulders Get Total Team Effort & Roll in New Jersey

July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Paterson, NJ - The New York Boulders are 4-for-4 this season against the New Jersey Jackals, after taking Tuesday's "Camp Day" matchup at Hinchliffe Stadium, 12-4.

New York (25-25) opened up a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning, capped by SS Fritz Genther 's two-run HR as he went deep for the fourth game in a row.

New Jersey (19-30) got a run in the bottom half before the Boulders made it 4-1 on an RBI double by DH Austin Dennis, who on the heels of being named Frontier League Player of the Week went 4-for-5 at the plate with three singles, a walk, and three runs scored.

The Jackals closed within 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth, then tied the game on DH Arbert Cipion's solo HR in the fifth. But the Boulders erupted for five runs in the top of the sixth against reliever Nick Feretic (L/ 9 IP, 4 R, 10 H, 2 BB, 6 K) was able to coast home from there, throwing 126 pitches (88 strikes) to notch his first complete-game win as a pro.

New York capped the scoring with three runs in a top of the ninth that featured a two-run double for RF Ryan McCoy - who extended his hitting streak to 22 consecutive games - and a ribby single by Genther, leaving him 4-for-4 with two walks and six RBI.

Also of note:

* 1B Jason Agresti extended his franchise-record hitting streak to 26 consecutive games with a third inning single

* Dennis has gone 20-for-31 (.645) over a 7-game hitting streak

* Every Boulders batter reached base at least once for the ninth time in the last 15 games

* RHP Alex Carrillo was called up this morning by the NY Mets from their AAA Syracuse affiliate, becoming the third Boulders alumnus - and first in the Frontier League era - to reach the Major Leagues

The split, three-game series continues tomorrow (Wednesday) morning with the first "Camp Day" game of the season at Clover Stadium, where first pitch is scheduled for 11:00am EDT.

