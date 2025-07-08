Bennett to Manage Midwest All-Star Team

July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that field manager Jamie Bennett has been selected to serve as the manager for the Midwest Conference All-Star Team at next week's festivities in New York.

Bennett has directed the Boomers to a 31-20 record in the first 51 games of the season and the team is currently in first place. The Boomers have been at or near the top of the West Division standings all season and the team owns the top record in the Midwest Conference.

Schaumburg already saw a pair of players voted into the All-Star Game, Anthony Calarco and Cole Cook. Calarco is a starter at first base. Bennett will have the opportunity to add more players to the squad this week.

Bennett will manage an All-Star team for the third time in his career. The only manager in Schaumburg history also served as the leader of a division squad in 2012 and 2017. Bennett will have the opportunity to match up against his mentor, Greg Tagert, who skippers the host team, the Tri-City ValleyCats, and will manage the Atlantic Division squad. Bennett played under Tagert from 2002-05 in both the Frontier League and the Northern League. Bennett began his coaching career in 2006, joining Tagert's staff on the Gary SouthShore RailCats as pitching coach through 2010. Bennett owns four Frontier League titles during his over 12 years with the Boomers and is fourth all-time in league history in victories.

Jamie Bennett is bringing a member of his staff on the journey to New York. Hitting coach Nick Oddo and will join Bennett on the Midwest Conference staff. Oddo played for the Boomers from 2017-22 and has been on the staff for the over two seasons since ending his playing career. The offense is off to a record pace to begin the 2025 season and already owns more homers this season than the team hit in the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

The Tri-City ValleyCats will host the All-Star festivities on July 16. Additional all stars will be named in the coming days along with homerun derby participants.

The Boomers are 31-20 and sitting atop the West Division entering the final week before the break. The Boomers are currently on the road, opening a three-game series in northeast Ohio against the Lake Erie Crushers tonight at 6:05pm.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.