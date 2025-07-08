Larson Cruises, Bats Roll for Fourth-Straight Win

Ottawa, ON - Grant Larson (win, 5-5) gave the Ottawa Titans (23-27) eight frames of one-run ball while the offence continued their dominant ways in a 6-1 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats (28-22) on Tuesday. The club has now won nine of their last ten and 12 of their previous 15 overall.

The 28-year-old left-hander saw just four base runners reach over the opening six innings of the game, setting up momentum for the offence to connect in the opening stages against their North Division rivals.

With runners on the corners in the third against right-hander Mikell Manzano (loss, 3-4) - Aaron Casillas rolled into a 4-6-3 double play for the first two outs of the inning, seeing a leadoff hit by pitch of Dylan Driver plate the opening run of the series.

In the fourth, Nolan McCarthy blasted his third homer of the campaign out to left to double the lead. McCarthy now has reached base safely in eight consecutive games, homering for the third time in his young professional career.

Jake Sanford knocked in his tenth of the year in the sixth to make it 3-0, signaling the end of the night for Manzano. The righty gave the ValleyCats five and two-thirds, allowing three runs on nine hits.

Larson fell into trouble in the top of the seventh with one out, seeing the visitors load the bases. With a double, a hit batter, and a walk aboard - the veteran got John McHenry to ground into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play to keep the shutout intact.

Facing right-hander Gino Sabatine in the bottom of the seventh, Jackie Urbaez crushed his team-leading fifth homer of the year to right-centre to make it 5-0.

In the top of the eighth, the ValleyCats spoiled the party by connecting for three-straight singles to open the frame - scoring a run on a Josh Leslie double play ball to cut the deficit to four.

For good measure in the bottom half, it was the Titans' turn to load the bases - seeing Sabatine plunk Urbaez to plate a run to make it 6-1.

Larson's night was complete after eight quality frames - allowing just one run on seven hits, walking two, hitting one, and striking out one. Larson earned his fourth quality start of the year and second dominant outing in his last three starts.

Zach Cameron fanned a pair as part of a clean ninth to cement the victory - as the Titans secured their fourth-straight win.

Justin Fogel extended his hitting streak to eight games in a row, while Aaron Casillas doubled to push his on-base streak to 14 consecutive games. Victor Cerny notched a three-hit night - while AJ Wright, Jackie Urbaez, and Jake Sanford all recorded two hits in the win.

The Ottawa Titans continue the final homestand of the first half with the second of a three-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The team will then battle the Québec Capitales over the weekend in the final series before the All-Star break. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

