'Cats Offense Limited to a Run in Series Opener Defeat

July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







OTTAWA, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (28-22) fell 6-1 to the Ottawa Titans (23-27) on Tuesday at Ottawa Stadium.

Ottawa got on the board in the third. Mikell Manzano hit Dylan Driver with a pitch. Jackie Urbaez then singled Driver to third. Aaron Casillas grounded into a double play, scoring Driver, and giving the Titans a 1-0 lead.

Nolan McCathy went deep in the fourth to provide Ottawa with a 2-0 advantage.

McCarthy walked in the sixth and stole second. Jake Sanford singled in a run to put the Titans on top, 3-0.

Gino Sabatine walked Driver in the seventh. Urbaez followed up with a two-run jack to make it a 5-0 contest.

Tri-City struck in the eighth. Cam Jones, Amani Larry, and Javeyan Williams singled to load the bases against Grant Larson. Josh Leslie hit into a double play, but Jones crossed the plate, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

Victor Cerny singled in the home half of the eighth, and Sanford moved him to third with a single. Kaiden Cardoso walked, which placed a runner at every square base. Urbaez collected an RBI hit by pitch to make it a 6-1 affair.

Larson (5-5) earned the win. He threw eight frames, surrendering one run on seven hits, walking two, and striking out two.

Manzano (3-4) received the loss. He tossed 5.2 innings, yielding three runs on nine hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Tri-City continues its six-game road trip in Canada to close out the first half of the season. The ValleyCats look to take the middle game of the series against the Titans tomorrow, Wednesday, July 9th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | OTTAWA 6 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Grant Larson (5-5)

L: Mikell Manzano (3-4)

Time of Game: 2:21

Attendance: 1,411

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. The All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA and will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16th. Gates open at "The Joe"at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. Batting Practice will go from 3:30-5:30 PM. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will start at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Tickets can be purchased.







