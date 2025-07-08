Grizzlies and Slammers Postponed

Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, ILL. - Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the Gateway Grizzlies announce that their Tuesday, July 8 game against the Joliet Slammers has been postponed.

The game will be made up on Wednesday, July 30, in a doubleheader that will begin at 5:00 p.m. CT. Fans with tickets for tonight's game can exchange them at the box office for any other regular season game on the schedule, excluding designated "Super Show" games.

For more information, call (618) 337-3000 or visit gatewaygrizzlies.com.

The Grizzlies and Slammers will now begin an abbreviated two-game series tomorrow, Wednesday, July 9, at the regularly-scheduled start time of 6:30 p.m. CT.







