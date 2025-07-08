Grizzlies and Slammers Postponed
July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Gateway Grizzlies News Release
SAUGET, ILL. - Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the Gateway Grizzlies announce that their Tuesday, July 8 game against the Joliet Slammers has been postponed.
The game will be made up on Wednesday, July 30, in a doubleheader that will begin at 5:00 p.m. CT. Fans with tickets for tonight's game can exchange them at the box office for any other regular season game on the schedule, excluding designated "Super Show" games.
For more information, call (618) 337-3000 or visit gatewaygrizzlies.com.
The Grizzlies and Slammers will now begin an abbreviated two-game series tomorrow, Wednesday, July 9, at the regularly-scheduled start time of 6:30 p.m. CT.
Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2025
- Jackal Snap Four-Game Home Win Streak in Loss to Boulders - New Jersey Jackals
- Grizzlies and Slammers Postponed - Gateway Grizzlies
- Otters Fall Short in Extra Inning Opener - Evansville Otters
- Boulders Get Total Team Effort & Roll in New Jersey - New York Boulders
- Bennett to Manage Midwest All-Star Team - Schaumburg Boomers
- Swamp School's in Session: Mud Monsters Host Windy City for Bingo, Beer, and Backpacks - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Peterson Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game Coaching Staff - Ottawa Titans
- Cleveland Monsters Teaming up with Crushers for Themed Gameday - Lake Erie Crushers
- Rogers TV Ottawa to Broadcast Select Remaining Ottawa Titans Games - Ottawa Titans
- Former NY Boulders Pitcher Alex Carrillo Called up by New York Mets - New York Boulders
- Former Wild Thing RHP Alex Carrillo Called up to Bigs by Mets - Washington Wild Things
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.