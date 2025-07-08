Crushers Upended Late against Schaumburg
July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (26-23) failed to finish off the dangerous Schaumburg Boomers (32-20) on Tuesday night, falling 7-3 in the late innings.
The Crushers got to work against RHP Eric Turner in the home half of the 1st. After a first-batter hit by pitch, C Alfredo Gonzalez laid down an absolutely perfect bunt for a base hit to set up an RBI single from SS Jarrod Watkins. 1B Scout Knotts ripped an RBI single of his own moments later to put Lake Erie up 2-0 after the opening frame.
Knotts socked his seventh homer of the season on the first pitch of the 3rd inning to extend the lead, 3-0, and RHP Dylan Spain continued to show why he was selected to the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game.
Spain stranded men at third base in each of the first two innings and kept rolling into the 4th, but then hit a snag. With two outs, athletic trainer Manny Economos came out to check on Spain, noticing a possible injury. Spain lobbied to stay in the game and delivered a few pitches before Jared Lemieux pulled him after just 3 2/3 innings. Spain's injury designation has not been disclosed as of now.
LHP Kenny Pierson entered with men on second and third and stranded them both, inducing a flyout to escape the inning unscathed. Pierson got into some trouble in the 5th and gave up a run on an RBI fielder's choice from 2B Michael Gould. However, Pierson stared down the Frontier League's grim reaper, DH Anthony Calarco, and got him to ground out softly to end the inning to prevent any further damage. The Crushers maintained their lead, now 3-1.
In the middle innings the Lake Erie bullpen picked up their starter. RHP Dayan Reinoso and RHP Brandyn Sittinger combined for scoreless outings. Sittinger struck out four of the six batters he faced, getting the baseball to the closer, RHP Michael Brewer, for the 9th in a 3-1 game.
The Boomers were down to their final out with men on first and second, and they got a clutch hit to tie the game. SS Will Prater snuck a hard grounder past the diving try of Knotts at first base, scoring both runs and getting to third with a game-tying, two-RBI triple. Brewer stranded Prater at third with a strikeout, sending the game to the bottom of the 9th tied 3-3.
RHP Mitch White walked a pair with two outs, but on a 3-2 pitch was able to induce an inning-ending groundout from C Derek Vegas.
3B Andrew Sojka hopped on the first pitch of the 10th, tripling beyond the outstretched dive of RF Sam Franco to drive in the automatic extra innings runner. CF Banks Tolley, 1B Kyle Fitzgerald, and LF Aaron Simmons all singled through the left side to pile it on, going up 7-3 and winning by that score.
Mitch White (2-1) got the win, and Michael Spinozzi (0-1) was pinned with the loss.
The Crushers will make a quick turnaround Wednesday, July 9th with a 12:05pm first pitch. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !
Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!
