Rogers TV Ottawa to Broadcast Select Remaining Ottawa Titans Games

July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans, a member of the Frontier League, the largest and longest-running MLB Partner League, announced that select remaining 2025 games will be broadcast in both English and French on Rogers TV Ottawa cable television through HomeTeam Network (HTN).

With this new option for fans with Rogers cable TV, channels 22 in English and channel 23 in French, all Ottawa Titans home games will be available on demand the following morning of the game. All road games will be carried live. The full broadcast schedule (subject to change) is available below.

"This is a fantastic and additional way for fans never to miss any Ottawa Titans game," said Martin Boyce, General Manager of the Ottawa Titans. "This partnership with Rogers TV and HomeTeam Network ensures that every game is accessible and professionally broadcast, bringing high-quality coverage directly to the neighbourhoods that support our club. By working closely with trusted local outlets, the Frontier League Network will deepen our community ties, expand our reach, and shine a brighter spotlight on the incredible talent across our league like never before."

On commentary, Davide Disipio will carry all English Play-by-Play of selected telecasts. Hailing from nearby Nepean, Ontario, Davide has been behind the mic of professional baseball in the Nation's Capital since 2018 before becoming an original member of the Titans' front office in 2020.

While also serving as the club's radio play-by-play voice, Davide is the Manager of Media Relations & Broadcast. He is largely known for his passion for the club, the league, his hometown, and Canadian baseball, which makes his broadcasts entertaining and insightful.

In 2024, Davide was chosen by his peers as the recipient of the Robert Ford Award, given annually to the Frontier League Broadcaster of the Year.

Davide's excellence in broadcasting was put on display for the entirety of the Frontier League to see and hear when he was chosen as the English-speaking play-by-play voice for the 2024 All-Star Game in Québec.

Away from the ballpark, Davide has been a part of the local junior hockey broadcasts, winning three CCHL titles with the powerhouse Ottawa Jr. Senators and the Ottawa West Golden Knights. He has also been a member of Ottawa 67's broadcasts and a producer with TSN 1200 and 580 CFRA.

Additionally, Davide was a member of Team Canada at the 2013 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

For the selected French telecasts, Mikael Lafleur will provide French Play-by-play descriptions. Mikael joined the Ottawa Titans' francophone broadcast team with Unique FM in 2022, before becoming the full-time voice in 2023.

Along with hosting "Dans Le Vestiare" weekly, Mikael can be heard live from the rink fulfilling duties with the Gatineau Interpide u18 AAA and a voice of Ottawa Senators broadcasts.

HomeTeam Network provides advanced production capabilities designed to deliver high-quality broadcasts at scale. The company has streamed thousands of events across professional, collegiate, and amateur sports.

"We are excited and thankful to partner with the Ottawa Titans and HomeTeam Network to bring the surrounding community together for our local team," said Gavin Lumsden, Station Manager of Rogers TV Ottawa. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of making professional-quality local sports available in the market. The Ottawa Titans and the Frontier League are exceptional with dedicated fan bases, and we look forward to delivering the best-in-class broadcast experience for every team and every game."

Full Rogers TV/TV Rogers Telecast Schedule (Subject to change):

July 8 vs. Tri-City - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to July 9, 10am

July 9 vs. Tri-City - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to July 10, 10am

July 10 vs. Tri-City - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to July 11, 10am

July 13 vs. Québec - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to July 14, 10am

July 18 at Brockton - Rogers TV channel 22 LIVE 5:00pm

July 19 at Brockton - Rogers TV channel 22 LIVE 6:30pm

July 20 at Brockton - Rogers TV channel 22 LIVE 3:30pm

July 22 vs. Down East - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to July 23, 10am

July 23 vs. Down East - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to July 24, 10am

July 24 vs. Down East - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to July 25, 10am

July 29 at Québec - TV Rogers channel 23 - LIVE 7:05pm

July 30 at Québec - TV Rogers channel 23 - LIVE 7:05pm

July 31 at Québec - TV Rogers channel 23 LIVE 7:05pm

August 1 at Trois-Rivičres - Rogers TV channel 22 LIVE - 7:05 pm

August 2 at Trois-Rivičres - Rogers TV channel 22 LIVE - 5:05pm

August 3 at Trois-Rivičres - TV Rogers channel 22 LIVE - 1:05 pm

August 5 vs. Trois-Rivičres - TV Rogers channel 23 tape delay to August 6, 10am

August 6 vs. Trois-Rivičres - TV Rogers channel 23 tape delay to August 7, 10am

August 7 vs. Trois-Rivičres - TV Rogers channel 23 tape delay to August 8, 10am

August 8 vs. Québec - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to August 9, 1pm

August 10 vs. Québec - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to August 11, 10am

August 15 at New York - Rogers TV channel 22 LIVE 7pm

August 16 at New York - Rogers TV channel 22 LIVE 6:30pm

August 17 at New York - Rogers TV channel 22 LIVE 4pm

August 19 at Trois-Rivičres - TV Rogers channel 23 LIVE 7:05pm

August 20 at Trois-Rivičres - TV Rogers channel 23 LIVE 7:05pm

August 21 at Trois-Rivičres - TV Rogers channel 23 LIVE 7:05pm

August 22 vs. Brockton - Rogers TV channel 22, tape delay to August 23, 1pm

August 24 vs. Brockton - Rogers TV channel 22, tape delay to August 25, 10am

August 26 at New York - TV Rogers channel 23, 7:05pm

August 27 at New York - TV Rogers channel 23, 7:05pm

August 28 at New York - TV Rogers channel 23, 7:05pm

August 29 vs. Tri-City - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to August 30, 1pm

August 31 vs. Tri-City - Rogers TV channel 22 tape delay to September 1, 10am

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







