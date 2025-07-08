Jackals Snap Four-Game Home Win Streak in Loss to Boulders

PATERSON, N.J.- The New Jersey Jackals (19-30) fell to the New York Boulders (25-25) 12-4.

The Boulders got on the board first in the third inning. Austin Dennis scored when Isaac Bellony reached on a fielder's choice. A batter later, Fritz Genther hit a two-run home run to make it 3-0.

The Jackals cut into the lead in the bottom half of the third. Bryson Parks hit a double, which drove in Jimmy Costin to make it 3-1.

The Boulders added another in the fourth, with a Dennis double that scored Kyle Hess, increasing the lead to 4-1.

The Jackals added two in the fourth. Arbert Cipion scored on a single from Sebastian Mueller, to make it 4-2. They added another on a Parks sacrifice fly, which scored Miguel Gomez, making it 4-3.

The Jackals tied the game in the fifth courtesy of a solo home run from Cipion, making it 4-4.

The Boulders retook the lead in the sixth. Ryan Vogel scored on a Ryan McCoy groundout to jump ahead 5-4. Dennis scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4. New York capped off the inning with a three-run home run from Genther, making it 9-4.

The Boulders tacked on runs in the ninth. McCoy hit a two-run double to put New York ahead 11-4. Genther followed that up with a one-run single to make it 12-4.

Jackals pitcher Alex Barker (ND, 4-4) got the start. He tossed five innings, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out three. Nick Feretic (L, 1-1) tossed 0.1 innings, giving up five runs on three hits and two walks. Gabriel Cotto threw 0.2 innings and walked two. Colt Webb pitched two innings, striking out one and walking two. Anthony Leak threw one inning, giving up three runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out one.

For the Boulders, Isaac Rohde (W, 2-1) threw his first professional complete game. He gave up four runs on ten hits and two walks. He struck out six.

The Jackals are back in action for game two of the series tomorrow in New York. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. ET.







