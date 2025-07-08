Swamp School's in Session: Mud Monsters Host Windy City for Bingo, Beer, and Backpacks

July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - Class is almost back in session, but don't sharpen those pencils just yet. The Mississippi Mud Monsters return to Trustmark Park this week for six straight games against the Windy City ThunderBolts, and we're closing out summer break the only way we know how - with theme nights, sausage on sticks, fireworks, and a backpack giveaway so good your kid might actually want to go back to school.

It all starts Tuesday, July 8 with another round of Master Mudders Club Night for fans 55 and up. Bingo is back and open to all ages - chaotic daubers welcome. Swing by the customer service table behind home plate to grab your card and compete for prizes, bragging rights, and possibly eternal swamp glory.

On Wednesday, July 9, we ask the question that echoes through concession stands like a fever dream: What's on the Stick? For just $2, brave fans can bite into a Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick. Want to play it safe? Choose your own for $3. Try all seven this season and win a "Meat the Challenge" shirt - proof you fear nothing and chew recklessly.

Thursday, July 10 is Thirsty Thursday, and you know the drill: $2 16oz draft beers until your laugh gets louder and your dance moves looser. But this one's got extra flavor - it's Atmos Reading Program Night, celebrating young readers from across the region. Then, after the final out, it's our first-ever Monstah' Brew Dash. That's right - Adults Run the Bases is here. You've cheered from the seats. Now it's your turn to hit the dirt. Crocs optional. Pride not refundable.

Then comes Friday, July 11 - Fireworks Friday. We're lighting up the Pearl sky with a massive post-game fireworks show that ends the night with a bang. It's also Clinton Community Night, so if you're from 39056 (or just know how to spell it), this one's for you.

Saturday, July 12 is a certified banger: it's our Monster Mash Back 2 School Bash, and we're giving away backpacks to the first 1,000 kids through the gates - presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi. They're stylish. They're swampy. And yes, your child will be the coolest one in carpool. We're also bringing back Kids Run the Bases presented by the Mississippi Children's Museum, because little legs deserve big moments too.

We close out the week on Sunday, July 13 with Family Feature Sunday. Bring the kids, bring the grandparents, bring a leash (for the kids or the dog - we don't judge). After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases again, and our BadgePass Lil' Creatures Kids Club members can expect special fun throughout the night.

As always: parking is free, we don't do clear bag nonsense, and tickets start at just $10. Come for the weird. Stay for the memories. The swamp is open.

This Week's Homestand at Trustmark Park

Gates open one hour before first pitch

Tuesday, July 8 vs Windy City ThunderBolts

First Pitch: 6:30pm

Master Mudders Club Night (55+)

Bingo Night - Pick up cards at the Customer Service Table

Wednesday, July 9 vs Windy City ThunderBolts

First Pitch: 6:30pm

What's on the Stick? Wednesday

$2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick / $3 You Pick

Try all 7 to earn a "Meat the Challenge" T-shirt

Thursday, July 10 vs Windy City ThunderBolts

First Pitch: 6:30pm

Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beers

Atmos Reading Program Night

Monstah' Brew Dash - First-Ever Adults Run the Bases (post-game)

Friday, July 11 vs Windy City ThunderBolts

First Pitch: 6:30pm

Fireworks Friday - Post-Game Fireworks Show

Clinton Community Night

Saturday, July 12 vs Windy City ThunderBolts

First Pitch: 6:00pm

Monster Mash Back 2 School Bash

Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi - First 1,000 kids

Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum

Sunday, July 13 vs Windy City ThunderBolts

First Pitch: 6:00pm

Family Feature Sunday

Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum

BadgePass Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.