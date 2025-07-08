Bird Dawgs Blank Miners 5-0 Behind Dominant Pitching

July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Danny Beal

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Danny Beal(Down East Bird Dawgs)

AUGUSTA, N.J. - The Bird Dawgs opened their three-game series against the Sussex County Miners with a 5-0 win Tuesday night.

Elias Stevens put the Bird Dawgs on the board in the sixth inning, launching a leadoff home run. Yassel Pino followed with a sacrifice fly to give them a 2-0 lead.

Momentum continued later in the inning when Cameron Masterman hit an RBI single to center field. In the seventh, Jaylen Smith added a run with a sacrifice fly, and Emmanuel Tapia followed with an RBI groundout to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Bird Dawgs pitching staff was dominant, allowing just two hits in the shutout. Caden O'Brien opened the game with one inning, walking the bases loaded but escaping without allowing a run. Danny Beal (2-3) earned the win, throwing seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out six. Luke Trueman pitched the ninth, facing four batters to close out the win.

Billy Parsons (6-2) took the loss for the Miners, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out five over seven innings.

The Bird Dawgs improve to 22-28 and will look to clinch the series against the Sussex County Miners in Game 2 of 3 on Wednesday, July 9, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Skylands Stadium.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.