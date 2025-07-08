Otters Fall Short in Extra Inning Opener

July 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Evansville Otters (21-30) lost in extra innings to the Washington Wild Things (28-24) on Tuesday afternoon, 6-5.

The Otters sent out Garret Simpson to the mound and he worked well throughout the first three innings. He stranded two runners in that three innings span and induced a ton of soft contact.

In the top half of the third, the Evansville offense got to work. After an Ellis Schwartz double with two outs, David Mendham drove him in to open the scoring in the Otters' favor.

The next inning, Pavin Parks blasted a two-run home run to dead center field to make it 3-0. It wouldn't end there, as Keenan Taylor hit an RBI triple to open it up even more at 4-0.

The Wild Things fought back immediately after with a lead off home run in the bottom of the fourth. In the fifth with a 4-1 deficit, Washington would score three times to tie it up at 4-4.

The game would stay even until the bottom of the seventh, when a sacrifice fly put the Wild Things ahead for the first time of the afternoon, 5-4.

The Otters did not give up. They responded with one of their own in the eighth. It was Graham Brown who delivered with a bloop single into shallow single to tie it up again, this time at 5-5.

Both teams matched each other until the end of regulation and it went into the tenth. The Otters were not able to score in the top half. Washington took advantage and won it with a walk off single down the right field line to make it a final of 6-5.

Parks had a solid day, going 3-for-4, a triple shy of the cycle. Mendham and Dennis Pierce each extended their on base streaks. Mendham is at 16 games, while Pierce is at 12.

The Otters are back in action tomorrow night in Washington at 5:05 p.m. CT.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.