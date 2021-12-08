Wroblewski to Take Leave of Absence

The Ontario Reign have released the following statement:

"Head Coach John Wroblewski will be taking a personal leave of absence for an undetermined period of time. We support this decision and will have Chris Hajt and Craig Johnson assume lead roles in the interim. Out of respect for John and his family's privacy, there will be no additional comments from the organization."

