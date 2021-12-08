Comets Drop Contest to Americans in Overtime, 4-3
December 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets battled their division rival, the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night inside Blue Cross Arena and dropped the contest in overtime by a 4-3 score.
In the first period, it was Marian Studenic who gave the Comets a 1-0 lead after he took a great pass from Nathan Schnarr and fired the puck past goaltender Mat Robson at 5:47.
During the second period, it was Chase DeLeo who slammed the puck home on a pass from Arne Talvitie during a two-on-one break. The goal by DeLeo was his third of the season and team leading 15th point as he gave his team a 2-0 lead at 8:58 of the middle frame. Alex Holtz was credited with the secondary assist on the goal. The Americans would get on the board when Mattias Samuelsson blasted a shot over the glove of Comets goalie Nico Daws at 14:07. This cut the Utica lead to 2-1.
In the final period of regulation, just 23 seconds into the frame, Michael Mersch waited on the far post for a pass that he immediately Daws. To tie the game at 2-2. But, later it was AJ Greer feeding the puck to a streaking Fabian Zetterlund who lifted a backhander into the net at 4:47. This gave the Comets a 3-2 lead. Later, as Nico Daws made a great save, he left the game as a result of an injury and backup netminder Akira Schmid stepped into the game with just over half the period remaining. The Americans tied the game on a the power-play after a Sean Malone's backhander found its way over the glove of Schmid and in the net at 11:43. The game went to overtime and during the extra session where Payton Krebbs struck for a power-play goal game winner in the last minute of play to lift Rochester to a 4-3 victory.
The Comets are back at home on Friday, December 10th against the Cleveland Monsters at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2021
- Comets Drop Contest to Americans in Overtime, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Wroblewski to Take Leave of Absence - Ontario Reign
- Devan Dubnyk Excited for Chance to Get Going with Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Announce New Dates for Teddy Bear Toss, Puck 'N Paws, Hockey 'N Hops, Hockey 'N Vine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Annunen Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Scott Harrington to Monsters, Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Reschedules Friday's Lehigh Valley-Hartford Game - AHL
- Wolf Pack Announce Numerous Changes to 2021-22 Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Away Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Luke Henman Assigned to ECHL Allen - Charlotte Checkers
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Nathan Walker from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Make Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Sign Ege, Murphy, Polino to Professional Tryouts - Providence Bruins
- Wild's Mermis Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Mermis Suspended for One Game - Iowa Wild
- Kalamazoo's Max Humitz Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Receive Mitchell, Entwistle and Kalynuk from Chicago; Kurashev and Hardman Return to NHL Club - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Weekly #8: Club Looks to Return to Play After Recent Postponements - Hershey Bears
- Community Success - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Open Three-Game Homestand Tonight on a Winning Weekday vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Offense Explodes in 10-1 Win over San Jose - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.