Comets Drop Contest to Americans in Overtime, 4-3

Utica, NY - The Comets battled their division rival, the Rochester Americans on Wednesday night inside Blue Cross Arena and dropped the contest in overtime by a 4-3 score.

In the first period, it was Marian Studenic who gave the Comets a 1-0 lead after he took a great pass from Nathan Schnarr and fired the puck past goaltender Mat Robson at 5:47.

During the second period, it was Chase DeLeo who slammed the puck home on a pass from Arne Talvitie during a two-on-one break. The goal by DeLeo was his third of the season and team leading 15th point as he gave his team a 2-0 lead at 8:58 of the middle frame. Alex Holtz was credited with the secondary assist on the goal. The Americans would get on the board when Mattias Samuelsson blasted a shot over the glove of Comets goalie Nico Daws at 14:07. This cut the Utica lead to 2-1.

In the final period of regulation, just 23 seconds into the frame, Michael Mersch waited on the far post for a pass that he immediately Daws. To tie the game at 2-2. But, later it was AJ Greer feeding the puck to a streaking Fabian Zetterlund who lifted a backhander into the net at 4:47. This gave the Comets a 3-2 lead. Later, as Nico Daws made a great save, he left the game as a result of an injury and backup netminder Akira Schmid stepped into the game with just over half the period remaining. The Americans tied the game on a the power-play after a Sean Malone's backhander found its way over the glove of Schmid and in the net at 11:43. The game went to overtime and during the extra session where Payton Krebbs struck for a power-play goal game winner in the last minute of play to lift Rochester to a 4-3 victory.

The Comets are back at home on Friday, December 10th against the Cleveland Monsters at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

