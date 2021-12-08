Community Success

This past weekend, the Belleville Senators hosted the Manitoba Moose in back-to-back games where we had our Rosebush Food Drive Night on Saturday, and our second Kids Day of the season on Sunday. Both days were a huge success for the community! To see photos from the weekend, click here.

Saturday, December 4, was our Rosebush Energies Food Drive Night and spectators were asked to bring a non-perishable food item with them to the game as a donation to the Gleaners Food Bank. We also had our first CAA Chuck-a-Puck of the season with proceeds also going to the Gleaners Food Bank.

From the CAA Chuck-a-Puck and proceeds from the Community Alley sales, we were able to raise $3,200 and over 500 pounds of food to the Gleaners Food Bank. Of course, this would not be possible without the support of our fantastic community, so thank you for your support!

On Sunday, December 5, we hosted our second Kids Day of the season! A Kids Zone was set up in the concourse with a whole host of fun activities, including face painting, balloon animals, letters to the Senators, poster making and Belly colouring sheets, as well as a performance by Randy the Magician! We also ran a contest leading up to the game looking for kids to join us as our Junior PA and Junior Host, and we were overwhelmed with the number of submissions we received! Our two lucky winners did an amazing job, and we were so thrilled to provide them with this opportunity!

The second half of the season is now on sale, and we've got exciting group experiences that are perfect for minor hockey teams, work parties, social clubs and more! We've got options for any group of any size. See below for more information.

The Belleville Senators Holiday Offers are on sale now! We're happy to offer a variety of ticket packages, including a Kids Pack, Family Pack and the McDonald's Pack!

