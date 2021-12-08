IceHogs Receive Mitchell, Entwistle and Kalynuk from Chicago; Kurashev and Hardman Return to NHL Club

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forwards Mike Hardman and Philipp Kurashev from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned defensemen Wyatt Kalynuk and Ian Mitchell to Rockford.

The Blackhawks have also activated forward MacKenzie Entwistle from injured reserve (left ankle) and assigned him to Rockford.

Hardman, 22, has played in 17 games this season with Chicago, posting two assists.

Kurashev, 22, has five assists through 19 contests with the Blackhawks this year.

