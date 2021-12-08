Crunch Defeated by Monsters, 8-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Cleveland Monsters, 8-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 6-9-2-1 on the season and 2-2-2-0 in the eight-game season series against the Monsters.

Max Lagace turned aside 5-of-10 shots before being relieved by Amir Miftakhov in the second period. The rookie goaltender went on to stop 3-of-6. Jean-Francois Berube recorded the win with 32 saves between the pipes for the Monsters. Syracuse converted on 3-of-7 power play opportunities, while Cleveland went 2-for-4.

The Monsters opened the game with a four-goal first period. Trey Fix-Wolansky kicked it off at the 9:01 mark on a breakaway down the left wing. Cole Fonstad doubled the lead on the power play at 11:59 before Adam Helewka rounded out the period when he shoveled in a loose puck at 13:46.

Cleveland then went up by five early in the middle frame when Justin Scott snuck in a backhander as he cut in front of the crease. The Crunch finally responded with a power-play goal at 9:18 off a tip by Charles Hudon to set off the night's Teddy Toss. Hudon potted another one on the man-advantage at the 14:13 mark. Antoine Morand pulled the Crunch back within two just 36 seconds later when he beat Berube on a short power-play breakaway.

The Monsters added another three in the third period to make it an eight-goal performance. Josh Dunne cleaned up a rebound at 6:10 on the man-advantage before Helewka added two more back-to-back to complete a hat trick.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Charlotte Checkers.

Crunchables: Gabriel Dumont is on a four-game points streak (3g, 3a)...Charles Hudon recorded his first multi-goal game for the first time since Feb. 5, 2020.

