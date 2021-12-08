Phantoms Away Game Postponed

Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that the team's away game on Friday, December 10 has been postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 5 at 5:00 p.m. at XL Center in Hartford.

The Phantoms are back at PPL Center with two big home games this weekend.

Saturday, December 11 at 7:05 against the Cleveland Monsters features the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Dan's Camera City.

Sunday, Decemer 12 at 3:05 is a matinee tilt against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

