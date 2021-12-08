Providence Bruins Sign Ege, Murphy, Polino to Professional Tryouts

December 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, December 8, that the team has signed defensemen Wyatt Ege and Matt Murphy, along with forward Patrick Polino to professional tryouts (PTO).

Ege, 26, has appeared in 18 games with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones this season, scoring three goals and adding seven assists for 10 points. The Elk River, Minnesota, native spent last season with Slovakia's HK Nitra and recorded seven points (3G, 4A) in 22 games with a plus-three rating.

Prior to his professional career, Ege played four years of college hockey, three at Ohio State University and one at University of Alaska-Anchorage. In 145 career games in the NCAA, Ege scored 10 goals and added 44 assists for 54 points with a plus-17 rating.

Murphy, 26, has skated with the AHL's Belleville Senators and the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets this season. The Fredericton, New Brunswick, native has recorded one assist in seven career AHL games and 20 points (9G, 11A) in 42 career ECHL contests.

Before joining the Komets for the 2020-21 season, Murphy appeared in 116 games over four years at University of New Brunswick, scoring 19 goals and adding 44 assists for 63 points with a plus-21 rating. Murphy has also skated in 321 career QMJHL games with the Val-d'Or Foreurs, Halifax Mooseheads, Quebec Remparts, and Saint John Sea Dogs.

During his five year QMJHL career, Murphy scored 34 goals and added 132 assists for 166 points with a plus-85 rating.

Polino, 26, has skated in 17 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones this season, scoring five goals and adding 10 assists for 15 points with a plus-three rating. The Buffalo, New York, native skated in 20 games with the AHL's Rochester Americans last season, scoring three goals and adding four assists for seven points.

Prior to his professional career, Polino also skated at the NCAA level with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Over the course of four seasons at RPI, Polino skated in 131 games, scoring 24 goals and adding 28 assists for 52 points. He served as an alternate captain during his senior season and finished tied for fifth for the team lead in scoring with 19 points (11G, 8A) in 34 games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.