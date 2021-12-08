Kalamazoo's Max Humitz Returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed left wing Max Humitz to a professional tryout.

A second-year pro, Humitz will begin his third stint with the Griffins this season. The forward logged one assist in two games with Grand Rapids from Nov. 5-6 and appeared in four contests from Nov. 17-28. The Livonia, Mich., native totaled five points (3-2-5) and two penalty minutes in eight outings with Grand Rapids in 2020-21. Humitz has skated in nine games with the Kalamazoo Wings in the ECHL this year, recording six goals, two assists and eight penalty minutes.

