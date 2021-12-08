IceHogs Open Three-Game Homestand Tonight on a Winning Weekday vs. Iowa

December 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs host on the Iowa Wild at BMO Harris Bank Center tonight at 7:00 on a Winning Weekday! Tonight is the fourth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Download the IceHogs App!

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

Home, Sweet Home

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to open a three-game road trip after going 2-1-0-0 on a three-game road trip. So far this season, the IceHogs are 3-3-1-0 on home ice and have earned points in four of their last six home games (3-2-1-0). The IceHogs will host the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday and Saturday for the first time in team history and the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL) for the first time since the 2019-20 season when the Chicago Wolves were home to the Knights' top prospects.

Gicewicz Comes Home with Confidence

Over the road trip, IceHogs forward Carson Gicewicz picked up points in each contest and enters tonight with a goal and two assists over the last trio of games.

IceHogs and Wild Continue Season Series

The IceHogs and Wild collide for the fourth of 12 meetings tonight and the second showdown of the season at BMO Harris Bank Center. The Wild look to snap a four-game losing streak including dropping the last three in a row to the Central Division leading Chicago Wolves. The IceHogs seek their first victory against the Wild in the season series and currently sit 0-2-1-0 in the head-to-head.

The IceHogs first saw the Wild in a pair of meetings at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, falling 3-6 and 2-5. In the opening contest, goaltender Arvid Soderblom made a season-high 47 saves. The Hogs hosted the Wild on Nov. 10 at the BMO with the visiting club powering back late in the third period to tie the game and skate away with a 4-3 overtime win.

Full Rosters & Media Notes

Join the IceHogs for $2 Bud light Friday this Friday, Dec. 10 vs. Henderson at BMO Harris Bank Center! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! The first 1,000 fans (21 & over) grab an IceHogs Bud Light bucket hat! Buy Tickets

The IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall and Night of Giving benefiting local organizations is back on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center! Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals/toys to BMO Harris Bank Center and toss them onto the ice when the IceHogs score their first goal!

The IceHogs are also hosting a winter clothing drive during Teddy Bear Toss and fans can bring winter clothing items, including new or gently used jackets, winter hats, gloves, and mittens for a winter item drive. For every fan who donates to the clothing drive, they receive a complementary IceHogs ticket to the game on New Year's Eve (Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago; one ticket per person)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 8-8-1-1, 18 points (5th, Central Division)

Iowa: 9-8-1-0, 19 points (3rd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 3-6 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 3-4 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 27 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-2-1-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

39-31-6-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.