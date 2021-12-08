Wild's Mermis Suspended for One Game
December 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Iowa Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Chicago on Dec. 5.
Mermis will miss Iowa's game tonight (Dec. 8) at Rockford.
