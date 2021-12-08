Wild's Mermis Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Iowa Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Chicago on Dec. 5.

Mermis will miss Iowa's game tonight (Dec. 8) at Rockford.

