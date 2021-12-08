Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Scott Harrington to Monsters, Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Scott Harrington to the Monsters and recalled forward Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland. In six appearances for Columbus this season, Harrington posted 0-1-1 with four penalty minutes and a -4 rating. In three appearances for the Monsters this season, Bemstrom posted 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes and a -4 rating.

A 6'2", 205 lb. left-shooting native of Kingston, ON, Harrington, 28, was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 209 career NHL appearances spanning parts of eight seasons with Pittsburgh, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Columbus from 2014-21, Harrington supplied 7-31-38 with 75 penalty minutes and a -11 rating. In 143 career AHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Toronto Marlies, and Cleveland from 2012-17, Harrington contributed 8-31-39 with 89 penalty minutes and a +33 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Harrington logged 13-68-81 with 129 penalty minutes and a +58 rating in 216 career OHL appearances for the London Knights spanning four seasons from 2009-13, wearing the captain's "C" for the Knights in 2012-13. Harrington was named to the 2009-10 OHL First All-Rookie Team and the 2011-12 and 2012-13 OHL First All-Star Teams and helped London claim the 2011-12 and 2012-13 OHL Championships. Harrington represented Canada at the 2011-12 and 2012-13 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, earning Bronze Medal honors in 2011-12.

A 5'10", 194 lb. right-shooting native of Nykoping, Sweden, Bemstrom, 22, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and tallied 13-12-25 with eight penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 76 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21. Bemstrom notched 8-9-17 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 16 Liiga appearances for HIFK Helsinki in 2020-21 and added 23-12-35 with eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 52 SHL appearances for Leksands IF and Djurgardens IF spanning the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. Bemstom was named the SHL's Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 and represented Sweden in the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

