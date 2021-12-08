Heat Offense Explodes in 10-1 Win over San Jose

STOCKTON, Calif. - Byron Froese and Glenn Gawdin each posted their first career hat tricks while Matthew Phillips and Jakob Pelletier each turned in three-point nights as the Stockton Heat (14-2-2-0) overpowered the San Jose Barracuda (6-10-1-0) with a 10-1 win Tuesday at Stockton Arena.

Fourteen skaters registered a point for Stockton in the win as the Heat set a club record for goals in a game.

Stockton jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, with a goal from Phillips and two from Gawdin, the first two coming in a span of just 14 seconds as the home team built some separation. The lead then grew to 7-0 through two periods, Froese netting a pair in the period in addition to Eetu Tuulola and Phillips' scores.

The Heat then finished off the dominant effort with three more tallies in the final frame, Connor Zary lighting the lamp 4:14 into the action followed by Froese and Gawdin, with a Barracuda goal from Montana Onyebuchi mixed in.

Dustin Wolf made 24 saves on 25 shots faced in the game, and the Heat won the special teams battle with three goals on the man-advantage to go with a 3-for-3 night from the penalty kill.

NOTABLE

The 10 goals were the most in one game in Heat team history.

Stockton is now 8-0-2-0 at home on the year.

Greg Moro (2a) and Ilya Solovyov (1a) recorded their first respective points of the season. It was Solovyov's first professional point.

Luke Philp skated in his 100th AHL game.

The two-goals-in-14-second sprint by the Heat in the first period was the shortest time between goals for the team on the year. The previous best was 37 seconds, goals scored by Jakob Pelletier and Byron Froese, also in the first period against Bakersfield on November 10.

The Heat have earned at least one point in 14 consecutive starts from Dustin Wolf (12-0-2-0).

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 3-for-5

STK PK - 3-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Glenn Gawdin (3g, 1a)

Second - Byron Froese (3g)

Third - Matthew Phillips (2g, 1a)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (24 saves on 25 shots faced)

L - Zachary Sawchenko (13 saves on 18 shots faced)

ND -Zachary Emond (16 saves on 21 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat hit the road for two games at Tucson Friday and Saturday before returning home for a midweek tilt Wednesday, December 15 against the Bakersfield Condors at 6:30 p.m.

