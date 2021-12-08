Luke Henman Assigned to ECHL Allen
December 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers today assigned Luke Henman to the ECHL's Allen Americans.
The rookie forward has logged 10 games this season for the Checkers, picking up his first pro goal along the way.
Henman, a fourth-round pick by Carolina in 2018, was the first player to be signed by the Seattle Kraken when he inked an entry-level deal with him. He now joins their ECHL affiliate in Allen.
The Charlotte roster currently sits with 12 forwards heading into a six-game home stand before the holiday break.
