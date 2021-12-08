Helewka Grabs Hat Trick in Monsters 8-3 Win over Crunch
December 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 8-3 on Wednesday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 10-6-2-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Monsters offense came out strong for the first period starting with a goal from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 9:01 off assists from Tim Berni and Billy Sweezey. Cole Fonstad added to the lead at 11:59 on the man advantage with feeds from Liam Foudy and Kevin Stenlund followed by a tally from Adam Helewka at 13:46 assisted by Fix-Wolansky pushing Cleveland ahead. Sweezey grabbed a marker at 16:24 with helpers from Helewka and Fonstad giving the Monsters a 4-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Justin Scott added an unassisted goal at 4:39 of the middle frame, but the Crunch scored three power-play markers from Charles Hudon at 9:18 and 14:13 as well as Antoine Morand at 14:49 tightening the Monsters lead to 5-3 after 40 minutes. Cleveland secured the win in the final frame beginning with a power-play tally from Josh Dunne at 6:10 assisted by Fonstad and Stenlund followed by a marker from Helewka at 12:58 with helpers from Brendan Gaunce and Cole Clayton. Helewka completed his hat trick with a goal at 18:57 off feeds from Clayton and Berni securing the 8-3 win for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 32 stops for the victory while Syracuse's Amir Miftajhov stopped 3 shots in relief of starting goaltender Max Lagace who made 5 saves in defeat.
The Monsters continue the road trip with a visit to take on the Utica Comets on Friday, December 10, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 4 1 3 - - 8
SYR 0 3 0 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 16 2/4 4/7 24 min / 8 inf
SYR 35 3/7 2/4 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Berube W 32 3 4-3-3
SYR Lagace L 5 5 1-3-0
SYR Miftakhov ND 3 3 3-3-2
Cleveland Record: 10-6-2-3, 3rd North Division
Syracuse Record: 6-9-2-1, 7th North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2021
- Crunch Defeated by Monsters, 8-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Held off at Laval - Manitoba Moose
- Helewka Grabs Hat Trick in Monsters 8-3 Win over Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Drop Contest to Americans in Overtime, 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Wroblewski to Take Leave of Absence - Ontario Reign
- Devan Dubnyk Excited for Chance to Get Going with Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Announce New Dates for Teddy Bear Toss, Puck 'N Paws, Hockey 'N Hops, Hockey 'N Vine - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Annunen Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Scott Harrington to Monsters, Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Reschedules Friday's Lehigh Valley-Hartford Game - AHL
- Wolf Pack Announce Numerous Changes to 2021-22 Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Away Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Luke Henman Assigned to ECHL Allen - Charlotte Checkers
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Nathan Walker from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Make Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Sign Ege, Murphy, Polino to Professional Tryouts - Providence Bruins
- Wild's Mermis Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Mermis Suspended for One Game - Iowa Wild
- Kalamazoo's Max Humitz Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Receive Mitchell, Entwistle and Kalynuk from Chicago; Kurashev and Hardman Return to NHL Club - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Weekly #8: Club Looks to Return to Play After Recent Postponements - Hershey Bears
- Community Success - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Open Three-Game Homestand Tonight on a Winning Weekday vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Offense Explodes in 10-1 Win over San Jose - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Helewka Grabs Hat Trick in Monsters 8-3 Win over Crunch
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Scott Harrington to Monsters, Recall Forward Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland
- Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters Announce Multi-Year Extension of NHL-AHL Affiliation Agreement
- Monsters Skid in 4-1 Loss to Griffins
- Monsters Fight Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Admirals