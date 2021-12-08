Helewka Grabs Hat Trick in Monsters 8-3 Win over Crunch

December 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch 8-3 on Wednesday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 10-6-2-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Monsters offense came out strong for the first period starting with a goal from Trey Fix-Wolansky at 9:01 off assists from Tim Berni and Billy Sweezey. Cole Fonstad added to the lead at 11:59 on the man advantage with feeds from Liam Foudy and Kevin Stenlund followed by a tally from Adam Helewka at 13:46 assisted by Fix-Wolansky pushing Cleveland ahead. Sweezey grabbed a marker at 16:24 with helpers from Helewka and Fonstad giving the Monsters a 4-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Justin Scott added an unassisted goal at 4:39 of the middle frame, but the Crunch scored three power-play markers from Charles Hudon at 9:18 and 14:13 as well as Antoine Morand at 14:49 tightening the Monsters lead to 5-3 after 40 minutes. Cleveland secured the win in the final frame beginning with a power-play tally from Josh Dunne at 6:10 assisted by Fonstad and Stenlund followed by a marker from Helewka at 12:58 with helpers from Brendan Gaunce and Cole Clayton. Helewka completed his hat trick with a goal at 18:57 off feeds from Clayton and Berni securing the 8-3 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 32 stops for the victory while Syracuse's Amir Miftajhov stopped 3 shots in relief of starting goaltender Max Lagace who made 5 saves in defeat.

The Monsters continue the road trip with a visit to take on the Utica Comets on Friday, December 10, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 4 1 3 - - 8

SYR 0 3 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 16 2/4 4/7 24 min / 8 inf

SYR 35 3/7 2/4 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube W 32 3 4-3-3

SYR Lagace L 5 5 1-3-0

SYR Miftakhov ND 3 3 3-3-2

Cleveland Record: 10-6-2-3, 3rd North Division

Syracuse Record: 6-9-2-1, 7th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.