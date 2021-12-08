American Hockey League Reschedules Friday's Lehigh Valley-Hartford Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hartford Wolf Pack, their game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10, vs. Lehigh Valley (AHL Game #314) has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m. ET.

The Wolf Pack organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

