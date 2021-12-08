Wolf Pack Announce New Dates for Teddy Bear Toss, Puck 'N Paws, Hockey 'N Hops, Hockey 'N Vine

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack have announced numerous changes to the club's 2021-22 promotional schedule following the postponement of multiple games due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the team.

The annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game, previously scheduled for Saturday, December 4th, will now take place on Friday, December 31st. In addition to the 'Teddy Bear Toss', we will be celebrating New Year's Eve when the Providence Bruins come to the XL Center for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop. In partnership with First Night Hartford, we will be giving away 'First Night Buttons' to commemorate the night! We also invite fans to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks starting at 6:00 p.m. at Bushnell Park.

In addition, the first 1,500 fans will also receive a team calendar courtesy of HDI, while $2 beers and $1 hot dogs are available thanks to our friends at Nomads!

Our 2021 Pucks 'N Paws night has been changed from Friday, December 10th, to Friday, December 17th. Bring your furry friend, for an additional fee, and watch as the Wolf Pack take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the first time at the XL Center during the 2021-22 season! $2 beers and $1 hot dogs thanks to our friends at Nomads will also be available on this night!

Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine, previously scheduled for Saturday, January 29th, 2022, will now take place on Saturday, February 26th, 2022. Join us for your chance to sample local beer AND wine! The first 1,500 fans will also receive a Wolf Pack PopSocket courtesy of Carvel!

The Wolf Pack have also announced a giveaway change, as a coffee mug will now be given to fans in place of a bobblehead, courtesy of Xfinity, on April 2nd, 2022.

The league previously postponed five of the Wolf Pack's games due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the club. The Wolf Pack's games against the Springfield Thunderbirds (12/1), Providence Bruins (12/3), Utica Comets (12/4), Belleville Senators (12/8) and Phantoms (12/10) were postponed after a decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL.

