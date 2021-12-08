St. Louis Blues Recall F Nathan Walker from T-Birds
December 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nathan Walker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions.
Walker, 27, has appeared in 19 games for the Thunderbirds this season, sharing second on the team with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).
Overall, the Cardiff, Wales native has dressed in 25 career NHL games, recording five points (three goals, two assists) and 14 penalty minutes.
