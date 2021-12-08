Admirals Make Roster Moves
December 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Parker Gahagen from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL and loaned forward Zach Solow to the Everblades.
Gahagen has seen action in two games for the Admirals this season, going 0-1-0 with a .906 save percentage and a 3.18 goals against average. He is 3-2-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .885 save % in six appearances with the Everblades.
Solow has skated in 10 games with the Milwaukee this year, scoring a goal and adding 10 penalty minutes.
The Admirals return to action this weekend when they play host to the Iowa Wild on Friday night at 7 pm and then again on Saturday night at 6 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2021
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Nathan Walker from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Make Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Providence Bruins Sign Ege, Murphy, Polino to Professional Tryouts - Providence Bruins
- Wild's Mermis Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Mermis Suspended for One Game - Iowa Wild
- Kalamazoo's Max Humitz Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Receive Mitchell, Entwistle and Kalynuk from Chicago; Kurashev and Hardman Return to NHL Club - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Weekly #8: Club Looks to Return to Play After Recent Postponements - Hershey Bears
- Community Success - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Open Three-Game Homestand Tonight on a Winning Weekday vs. Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Heat Offense Explodes in 10-1 Win over San Jose - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Make Roster Moves
- Predators Recall Ingram from Milwaukee
- On-Ice Passes for Admirals Concert Series on Sale
- Predators Recall Two from Milwaukee
- Admirals Scare off Monsters