Admirals Make Roster Moves

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Parker Gahagen from the Florida Everblades of the ECHL and loaned forward Zach Solow to the Everblades.

Gahagen has seen action in two games for the Admirals this season, going 0-1-0 with a .906 save percentage and a 3.18 goals against average. He is 3-2-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .885 save % in six appearances with the Everblades.

Solow has skated in 10 games with the Milwaukee this year, scoring a goal and adding 10 penalty minutes.

The Admirals return to action this weekend when they play host to the Iowa Wild on Friday night at 7 pm and then again on Saturday night at 6 pm.

