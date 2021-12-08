Wolf Pack Announce Numerous Changes to 2021-22 Schedule

December 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League (AHL) has announced numerous changes to the Hartford Wolf Pack's 2021-22 regular season schedule.

The league has announced that the Wolf Pack's game on Friday, December 10th, 2021, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the club.

The AHL has also announced four rescheduled dates on the Wolf Pack's 2021-22 regular season schedule.

The Wolf Pack's games against the Springfield Thunderbirds (12/1), Providence Bruins (12/3), Utica Comets (12/4), Belleville Senators (12/8) and Phantoms (12/10) were postponed after a decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL.

The league has announced the following rescheduled dates for those postponed games.

The December 1st, 2021, game Vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds will now be played on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center.

The December 4th, 2021, game Vs. the Utica Comets will now be played on Monday, March 28th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center.

The December 8th, 2021, game Vs. the Belleville Senators will now be played on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center.

The December 10th, 2021, game Vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will now be played on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the XL Center.

The league also previously announced that the Friday, December 3rd, 2021, game at the Providence Bruins will now be played on Monday, April 4th, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Season ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets from the postponed dates and use them for the newly announced dates. All group purchasers will be contacted by their respective sales representative. For single game buyers, you can exchange your ticket at the Sunwave Gas and Power Ticket Office for any 2021-22 Wolf Pack home game. You may also call 860-727-8010.

The Wolf Pack are slated to next hit the ice on Sunday, December 12th, when they visit the Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Puck drop is set for 3:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.