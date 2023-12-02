Wranglers Tab Gourley on Second Recall of Season

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Jarrod Gourley has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Gourley enjoyed a three-week recall to Calgary earlier this season after scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals in Iowa on October 20.

He will join Will Riedell and Mark Duarte with the Wranglers, leaving goaltenders Connor Murphy and Matt Radomsky as the only two AHL-contracted players on the Rush roster.

The Rush will visit Wichita on Sunday for the lone game of the weekend before returning home to face the Thunder in a three-game home stand starting next Thursday.

