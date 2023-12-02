Norfolk Scores Four Goals in Third Period to Defeat Worcester

December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Worcester, MA - Last year at this time, the Norfolk Admirals were in last place in the North division of the ECHL. However, they have come a long way since then and are now two points out of first place after sweeping their series against the Worcester Railers. The Admirals faced a 2-1 deficit going into the third period but managed to stage a comeback with four goals, ultimately winning the game 5-2.

Thomas Milic, who made his tenth appearance this season, was instrumental in the victory, making 38 saves and earning his seventh win of the season.

Throughout the first period, Norfolk had the momentum and controlled the pace of play. They had an early opportunity on the power play but were unable to convert. Despite having more chances, it was the Railers who scored first.

With eight minutes remaining in the period, Milic deflected the puck to the corner where Worcester gained possession. They fired two shots on net, with Milic saving the first from Connor Welsh, but he couldn't stop the rebound shot from Ashton Calder, who scored five-hole to put the Railers up 1-0. Although the Admirals outshot the Railers 11-8 in the period, Tristan Lennox stood firmly in the net for Worcester as they led 1-0 after 20.

In the middle frame, the pace of play would slow down with several penalties and stoppages throughout. Worcester had the upper hand as they threw 18 shots on Milic in the second period, but the Admirals continued to battle.

With five minutes left in the period, Ryan Foss and Thomas Caron set up a powerful slap shot from Simon Kubicek at the top of the point to tie the game at one. Shortly after, the Railers jumped ahead 2-1 as Keeghan Howdeshell netted the one-timer pass from Joey Cipollone. Worcester held onto a 2-1 lead going into the third.

The Admirals looked revamped in the final 20 minutes and went on a four-goal onslaught en route to their victory. In two minutes at the 16-minute mark of the period, Carson Golder tallied his sixth and seventh goals of the season as the Admirals went from being down 2-1 to being ahead 3-2. That was not it though.

Milic made some crucial saves through the final frame as he maintained the Norfolk one-goal advantage. With 12 minutes remaining, the Admirals struck once again as Ryan Foss skated down the ice and dished Danny Katic the one-timer pass on an odd-man advantage for the third goal of the period to extend their lead to 4-2.

Having to overcome the various penalties called in the latter part of the period, the Admirals put the nail in the coffin as Mathieu Roy netted his tenth goal of the season off an empty net to secure a 5-2 victory for Norfolk.

The Admirals have won three straight games and are two points out of first place in the North division

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - C. Golder (2 goals, +2)

2. NOR - R. Foss (2 assists, -2)

3. WOR - A. Calder (1 goal)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals will face the Jacksonville Icemen at the Norfolk Scope for the second weekend of the 'City Series this season (Newport News), but this time they will be playing as the Newport News Admirals. Game one is on Friday, Dec. 8 with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 8th

Jacksonville Icemen @ Norfolk Admirals

Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EST

Norfolk Scope

JAX Jacksonville Icemen

at

NOR Norfolk Admirals

