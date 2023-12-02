Growlers Edge Out Steelheads 5-4

The Newfoundland Growlers outlasted the Idaho Steelheads 5-4 on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Isaac Johnson got on the board inside the opening five minutes to give the Growlers a quick 1-0 lead before Matt Register and Wade Murphy replied for the Steelheads late in the first to make it 2-1 Idaho after 20 minutes.

Francesco Arcuri made it 3-1 Idaho seven minutes into the second before Newfoundland got three powerplay goals in a 3:17 span through Jonny Tychonick, Tate Singleton and Johnson to make it 4-3 Newfoundland heading into the 3rd.

Keaton Mastrodonato made it 4-4 with 13:17 left in regulation before Isaac Johnson completed his hat-trick as he grabbed the game winner with 5:50 to go as Newfoundland held on for the 5-4 victory.

Quick Hits

Isaac Johnson notched nine points (4G, 5A) in three games vs. Idaho.

Ty Voit has four assists in two games with the Growlers.

Newfoundland return home to host the Maine Mariners next weekend.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - I. Johnson

2. NFL - Z. O'Brien

3. IDH - F. Arcuri

Friday, December 8th

NEW foundland night - ANC

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM NST

Mary Brown's Centre

MNE Maine Mariners

at

NFL Newfoundland Growlers

