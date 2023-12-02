Mariners Earn Third Point of Weekend in Overtime Loss

December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Nolan Walker scored less than a minute into sudden death overtime to give the Kansas City Mavericks a 3-2 win over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners, who battled back from a pair of one-goal deficits in regulation, claimed three of four possible points in the weekend series.

Kansas City grabbed a 1-0 lead just 3:24 into the game when Nolan Walker finished a 2-on-1 feed from Patrick Curry beyond a sprawling Shane Starrett. The Mariners responded late in the period on a goal from Tyler Drevitch, who skated through the middle and ripped one through the screen of a Kansas City defender and past netminder Jack LaFontaine.

Another 2-on-1 rush gave the Mavericks the lead back as Curry finished a shorthanded goal at 4:58 of the middle frame, taking a feed from Bradley Schoonbaert. The Mariners once again had the answer, as Adam Mechura found the net for the 2nd night in a row, driving the net, taking a feed from Owen Pederson, and putting a backhander over LaFontaine at 11:45 of the frame. The second period also featured a fight between Kansas City's Ryan Devine and Maine's Gabriel Chicoine, as the game was all tied at two through 40 minutes of play.

Both teams had plenty of chances in the third, but the goaltenders stood tall, forcing the game into sudden death. It took only 48 seconds for the Mavericks to find the game winner, as David Cotton won a battle on the right wall, took the puck to the net, and Walker finished on the back door to end it.

Starrett stopped 27 of 30 against his former team while LaFontaine made 29 stops on 31 Mariners shots. The Mariners now have a three-game point streak.

The Mariners (6-8-1-0) head out on a four game Canada trip next week, beginning Wednesday night at Trois-Rivieres. They'll then play three games next weekend in Newfoundland, returning home on Saturday, December 16th for "Pickleball Night" at 6 PM, also against the Growlers. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.