Thunder Shut Out Everblades In Overtime, 1-0

GLENS FALLS - Jeremy Brodeur stopped all 31 shots he faced, and Travis Broughman scored the lone goal in overtime as the Adirondack Thunder took two of three against the Florida Everblades with a 1-0 win on Saturday night in front of over 4,000 at Cool Insuring Arena.

After no scoring through 60 minutes, Jace Isley set up Travis Broughman and he beat goaltender Cam Johnson on a breakaway for the win. The goal was assisted by Isley and Matt Stief just 21 seconds into the extra time.

Jeremy Brodeur picked up his first ECHL shutout, denying all 31 shots he faced.

The Thunder return home on Wednesday night against the Reading Royals at 7 p.m.

