Steelheads Fall in Special Teams Battle to Growlers, 5-4

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (15-3-0-1, 31pts) lost to the Newfoundland Growlers (9-8-3-0, 21pts) by a final score of 5-4 Saturday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 5,226 fans, the 10thsellout in just 11 home games. Idaho will head to Kansas City for three games next week as it will be a showdown between the top two teams in the Mountain Division.

Issac Johnson (5th) gave Newfoundland a 1-0 lead 4:42 into the game on a beautiful two-on-one setup. Matt Register (2nd) would make the Teddy Bears fly with just 5:50 left in the opening period walking in from the blue line. He went through the left circle and from the top of the crease slipped a back hand shot past Luke Cavallin. 2:23 later Wade Murphy (12th) would convert on the power-play to give Idaho a 2-1 lead. Patrick Kudla from the top of the point fed Ty Pelton-Byce in the right circle. Pelton-Byce connected with Murphy in the high slot and from there he one-timed one into the back of the net. Idaho led 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes despite being outshot 14-7.

Nine seconds after the Steelheads killed off a penalty, Francesco Arcuri (5th) was sprung on a partial breakaway and fired a wrist shot short side form the left circle to make it 3-1. Newfoundland was granted five power-plays in the period and would capitalize on three in a span of 3:17 to take a 4-3 lead. Jonny Tychonick (3rd) fired a one-timer home from the blue line with 11 minutes to play in the period and then 2:39 later Tate Singleton (7th) tied the score at 3-3 on a five-hole shot form the left circle. Johnson (6th) grabbed his second of the night at 12:17 on a goal into the top left corner to give the Growlers the lead.

Keaton Mastrodonato (12th) scored on the power-play at 6:43 of the final period to tie the score at 4-4. On the far side of the goal line A.J. White sent a shot off the pad of Cavallin. Zane Franklin collected the puck at the top of the crease and found Mastrodonato back door in the left circle. With 5:50 left in regulation Johnson (7th) capped off the hat trick on a goal in front after a feed from Ty Voit to hand the Growlers a 5-4 lead.

Jared Moe made 36 saves on 41 shots in the loss while Luke Cavallin made 37 saves on 41 shots in the win.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Issac Johnson (NFL: 3-0-3, +2 3 shots)

2) Zach O'Brien (NFL: 0-4-4, +2, 6 shots)

3) Francesco Arcuri (IDH: 1-1-2, +2, 2 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 2-for-6 on the power-play while Newfoundland was 3-for-7.

- Shots were even at 41 a piece.

- Willie Knierim (IR), Jade Miller (INJ), Janis Svanenbergs (DNP), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Ty Pelton-Byce, Patrick Kudla, Ben Zloty, and A.J. White each tallied an assist.

- Keaton Mastrodonato led all Steelheads skaters with six shots on net.

