Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey
December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Mitchell Gibson has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey. He will be the backup goalie for Hershey's matchup against the Charlotte Checkers tonight.
Gibson, 24, is 3-3-1-0 in seven starts for South Carolina. He recorded the first shutout of his professional career on November 22 in a 4-0 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen. Last night against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Gibson scored a goal for the first time in his career. The goal marked the first time a Stingrays goaltender has scored at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Gibson has started one AHL game for Hershey. He stopped 18 of 20 shots he faced in a 3-2 overtime victory for the Bears over the Bridgeport Islanders.
Before turning pro, Gibson spent the last four seasons playing college hockey for the Harvard University Crimson. He went 45-25-6 in 80 NCAA games. Gibson helped the Crimson reach the 16-team NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament in his junior and senior seasons with the team.
The Stingrays take on the Swamp Rabbits tonight in Greenville. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
