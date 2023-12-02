Royals Battle Wings in Holiday Sweaters for Christmas in Margaritaville

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close out their two-game home series with the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The home game will be a Christmas in Margaritaville promotional game with a Hawaiian Shirt GIVEAWAY (first 1,500 fans - sizes M & XL), pregame Happy Hour (6-7 PM), holiday picture opportunities with Santa Claus and Slapshot starting in section 109 presented by Albright College, Jimmy Buffett music and frozen margarita drinks being served at Lamplighters in section 101 on the concourse!

The Royals are also holding a "Hat Trick Contest" with a $5,000.00 value Margaritaville Beach House Key West Resort trip! Learn how to enter and have your chance at the trip for two HERE!

Three selected fans will have a chance to win two plane tickets for a one week stay at the Margaritaville Beach House Key West Resort. In addition to the one-week stay, the winner will also receive $1,000.00 in spending money on the trip with the opportunity to enjoy the tunes of Buffett and a cheeseburger in paradise!

During the game, the Royals will be sporting specialty 'Christmas in Margaritaville' themed jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends Sunday at 9 PM.

Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store. Visit the online store.

Order tickets for the Royals Christmas in Margaritaville game on Dec. 2: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 4-10-1-1 record following their series opener lose to the Wings, 4-3, on Thursday, November 30 at Santander Arena. Tag Bertuzzi scored two goals in his Royals debut and Brendan Hoffmann scored his first goal of the season in the game for Reading. However, a two-goal game for Josh Passolt and early third period goal by Erik Bradford propelled the Wings over the Royals, 4-3.

Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10) and his joined by Yvan Mongo, Matt Brown and Joe Nardi for the team lead in points (14) through 16 games this season. Joe Nardi leads the team in assists (10).

Scouting the Wings:

Kalamazoo (7-9-0-0) has opened their season with 14 points through 16 games. Forward Erik Bradford leads the Wings in assists (10), points (15). He ties fellow forwards Ty Glover and Josh Passolt for the team lead in goals (5).

The Wings enter Santander Arena with wins in three-straight road games and a 3-5-0 road record. The Royals are 13-14-2 all-time against Kalamazoo and have dropped five of their last six meetings with the Western Conference foes.

-

Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

La Noche de Los Royales - Dec. 8 vs. Trois-Rivières - Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

Latin American music and dance performances

Spanish speaking in-arena host

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us as we salute our armed forces

Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal

Military Appreciation specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Camo bucket hat

Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) - Dec. 15 vs. Worcester

Sing your heart out as we celebrate Reading's own Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift music playlist throughout the game

Friendship bracelet making

Dress as your favorite Taylor Swift Era

Swiftie trivia

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

