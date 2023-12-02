Teddy Bear Toss Soured as Stingrays Snap Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak
December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE S.C. - On a night that saw the Teddy Bears rain early, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits saw the South Carolina Stingrays score seven unanswered goals to overturn a 5-1 Greenville lead in a 8-5 win on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Fans did not wait long for the Teddy Bear Toss to get underway, as Greenville saw Anthony Beauchamp slip a shot into the South Carolina net just 1:48 seconds into the game, bringing an avalanche of stuffed animals onto the ice. After the delay for the cleanup from Beauchamp's goal, the Stingray responded with a power-play goal from Josh Wilkins at 3:39. Later in the period, at 8:27, Nikita Pavlychev scored a power-play goal for his fifth of the season. Pavlychev, again, lit the lamp with a power-play goal at 15:37 for a 3-1 Swamp Rabbits lead.
Out of the intermission, Greenville extended its lead with a pair of goals from JD Greenway, his third of the season at 3:01, and Brannon McManus, a power-play goal at 7:34. At 9:41, Wilkins scored a second power-play goal for the Stingrays to kickstart the comeback. South Carolina used its newfound momentum to score three more goals before the second intermission. Austin Magera scored at 14:20 before Ryan Leibold brought the Stingrays within a goal at 17:15. At 19:59, Tyson Empey beat the horn to tie the game at 5-5.
In the third, the Stingrays gained their first lead of the night at 2:35, as Wilkins completed his hat-trick away from home. Shortly after, at 3:29, Leibold scored his second of the game, before Kevin O'Neil netted the empty-net goal at 18:50, solidifying the 8-5 final.
W: Bjorklund
L: Bednard
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits see their eight-game winning streak come to an end and drop to 15-3-0-0, while the Stingrays improve to 9-6-2-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday, December 6, for a meeting with the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7 p.m.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
