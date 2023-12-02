ECHL Transactions - December 2
December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 2, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from reserve
Delete Devon Becker, D placed on reserve
Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Allen:
Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve
Delete Leevi Merilainen, G placed on reserve
Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve
Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve
Delete Brady Fleurent, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Dougherty, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Blake Murray, F activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve
Delete Darien Kielb, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG
Add Francesco Arcuri, F activated from reserve
Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Casey Carreau, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Devine, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)
Newfoundland:
Add Adam Dawe, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve
Delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Reid Cooper, G activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Gibson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Toledo:
Add Antti Tuomisto, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Karl Boudrias, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve
Delete Gage Alexander, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)
Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Wheeling:
Add Jaxon Castor, G added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve
Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve
Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Worcester:
Add Jake Schultz, D activated from reserve
Delete John Copeland, D placed on reserve
