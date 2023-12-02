ECHL Transactions - December 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 2, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Grant Jozefek, F activated from reserve

Delete Devon Becker, D placed on reserve

Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Allen:

Add Chase Perry, G activated from reserve

Delete Leevi Merilainen, G placed on reserve

Delete Jordan-Ty Fournier, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve

Add Dylan Vander Esch, F activated from reserve

Delete Brady Fleurent, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Dougherty, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Blake Murray, F activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve

Delete Darien Kielb, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG

Add Francesco Arcuri, F activated from reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Casey Carreau, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Devine, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)

Newfoundland:

Add Adam Dawe, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve

Delete Kenny Johnson, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Reid Cooper, G activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Gibson, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

Add Antti Tuomisto, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Karl Boudrias, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve

Delete Gage Alexander, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)

Delete Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Wheeling:

Add Jaxon Castor, G added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on reserve

Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve

Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Worcester:

Add Jake Schultz, D activated from reserve

Delete John Copeland, D placed on reserve

