Americans Fall to Wichita 4-3 on Star Wars Night

December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators lost a close game to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night in Allen in front of a crowd of 6,044 at CUTX Event Center.

Wichita got the early jump on the Americans with a pair of goals from Peter Bates, his 10th and 11th of the year. The Thunder had a 2-0 lead after the first period.

Jay Dickman made it 3-0 Wichita in the second frame scoring his 11th of the season at the 2:54 mark of the period. However, the Americans had an answer. First, William Provost with his second of the season and second in consecutive games cut the lead to 3-1. Then Eric Williams with his first of the year on a pass from Solag Bakich cut the lead to 3-2. Brandon Puricelli evened the score with his third goal of the year in the final minute of the period to tie the game at 3-3.

In the final period both teams had several scoring chances. Matt Marcinew came close as he slid a puck through the crease that almost crossed the line, however it was Wichita that eventually found the back of the net. Peter Bates completed the hat trick with his 12th of the season on a 5-on-3 power play that held up as Wichita evened the season series at 1-1, and won the game 4-3 on Star Wars night in Allen.

"It was a frustrating ending. Taking the two penalties late definitely hurt us," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We had an opportunity to extend our point streak instead a couple mistakes cost us the game."

Hank Crone's seven-game point streak came to an end on Saturday night. Allen went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Americans head back on the road next week in Utah for a three-game series starting on Wednesday night.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - P. Bates

2. ALN - W. Provost

3. ALN - E. Williams

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.