Americans Fall to Wichita 4-3 on Star Wars Night
December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators lost a close game to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night in Allen in front of a crowd of 6,044 at CUTX Event Center.
Wichita got the early jump on the Americans with a pair of goals from Peter Bates, his 10th and 11th of the year. The Thunder had a 2-0 lead after the first period.
Jay Dickman made it 3-0 Wichita in the second frame scoring his 11th of the season at the 2:54 mark of the period. However, the Americans had an answer. First, William Provost with his second of the season and second in consecutive games cut the lead to 3-1. Then Eric Williams with his first of the year on a pass from Solag Bakich cut the lead to 3-2. Brandon Puricelli evened the score with his third goal of the year in the final minute of the period to tie the game at 3-3.
In the final period both teams had several scoring chances. Matt Marcinew came close as he slid a puck through the crease that almost crossed the line, however it was Wichita that eventually found the back of the net. Peter Bates completed the hat trick with his 12th of the season on a 5-on-3 power play that held up as Wichita evened the season series at 1-1, and won the game 4-3 on Star Wars night in Allen.
"It was a frustrating ending. Taking the two penalties late definitely hurt us," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We had an opportunity to extend our point streak instead a couple mistakes cost us the game."
Hank Crone's seven-game point streak came to an end on Saturday night. Allen went 1-for-5 on the power play. The Americans head back on the road next week in Utah for a three-game series starting on Wednesday night.
Three Stars:
1. WIC - P. Bates
2. ALN - W. Provost
3. ALN - E. Williams
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 2, 2023
- Bates Tricks Thunder Past Americans - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Fall in Special Teams Battle to Growlers, 5-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Edge Out Steelheads 5-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Maier Saves 38 as Royals Soar Past Wings in Series Finale, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Americans Fall to Wichita 4-3 on Star Wars Night - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Surge Past Swamp Rabbits in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Ghost Pirates Take Down Gladiators - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Fuel Win OT Thriller Over Nailers - Indy Fuel
- A Feel-Good Victory for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Fish Fend off Heartlanders, Claim Eleventh Victory - Toledo Walleye
- Teddy Bear Toss Soured as Stingrays Snap Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Physical Bout Ends in 5-2 Railers' Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Fire Away, Royals Sneak by in 3rd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Heartlanders Fire 45 Shots But Lethemon Steals Show in 5-3 Decision - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Rally Back for First Point in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Earn Third Point of Weekend in Overtime Loss - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Shut Out Everblades In Overtime, 1-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Lions' Road Woes Continue - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - December 2 - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Forward Nico Blachman - Adirondack Thunder
- Wranglers Tab Gourley on Second Recall of Season - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Star Wars Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Teddy Bear Toss - Swamp Rabbits vs South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Battle Wings in Holiday Sweaters for Christmas in Margaritaville - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.