Thunder Sign Forward Nico Blachman

December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Nico Blachman to a standard player contract.

Blachman, 25, is in his third professional season and played six games with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings and recorded one goal and 13 penalty minutes. The Aventura, Florida native split last season with Norfolk, Savannah, and Allen in the ECHL. In 77 ECHL games, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward has 13 points and 392 minutes in penalties.

The Thunder return home tonight against the Florida Everblades for Miracle Night with a special appearance from 1980 Gold Medalist Buzz Schneider! The Thunder will be wearing special USA-themed jerseys with $4 Bud Light.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.