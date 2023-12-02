Oilers Double-up Grizzlies, Extend Point Streak to Six Games in Victory

December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, downed the Utah Grizzlies 6-3 at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Alec Butcher opened the scoring for the second-straight game since being acquired from the Reading Royals 6:22 into the action. Jordan Martel knotted the game 1-1 with 10.6 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Both goals came on the man advantage.

Kyle Crnkovic extended his point streak to five games, scoring an even-strength goal on a follow-up effort just 1:24 into the second. Butcher notched his second of the game 43 seconds before the mid-way mark of the game, putting the Oilers up 3-1. Brandon Yoon netted his second in as many nights just 1:53 later, cutting the Oilers' lead to one. Karl Boudrias, Jimmy Lodge and Reggie Millette teamed up to restore the two-goal advantage for the Oilers.The goal gave Millette his first point as an Oiler, and Lodge acquired his second point of the night on the tally.

Jacob Semik wired a shot through a screen past Julian Junca 30 seconds before the half-way mark of the final frame, cutting the score to 4-3 in Tulsa's favor. Andy Carroll netted his fourth of the season, a quick-release snapper for the Oilers second power-play goal of the night. Jaxsen Wiebe secured Tulsa's 6-3 with an empty-net goal - completing a Gordie Howe hat trick on the night.

The Oilers and Grizzlies do battle again tomorrow afternoon, Sunday Dec. 3 at the BOK Center at 4:05 p.m.

Highlights:

- Kylor Wall is on a four-game point streak, securing five points (1G, 4A)

- Alec Butcher has three goals in two appearances as an Oiler

- Karl Boudrias recorded two points in his return to the lineup

- Kyle Crnkovic has 10 points in his last five games (4G, 6A)

- Kyle Crnkovic is on a five-game point streak

- Jaxsen Wiebe scored his first goal as an Oiler

- Jaxsen Wiebe earned his first multi-point game as a pro

- Jaxsen Wiebe recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick (a goal, assist and a fight)

- Julian Junca earned a win in his first game since being activated from injured reserve

- Reggie Millete earned his first point as an Oiler

. Jimmy Lodge finished the game with two points

