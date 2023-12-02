K-Wings Fire Away, Royals Sneak by in 3rd

READING, PA - The Kalamazoo Wings (7-10-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, controlled the pace of play but were unable to come out on top and lost 5-3 to the Reading Royals (5-10-1-1) at Santander Arena Saturday.

A Ty Glover (6) extra-attacker goal with 1:59 remaining in the third pulled Kalamazoo within one. Unfortunately, Reading scored an empty net goal to keep the K-Wings from finding the equalizer in the final minutes of the game.

Reading opened the scoring at the 18:04 mark of the first.

Kalamazoo tied it up with a Justin Taylor (2) goal at the 5:12 mark of the second and took a 2-1 lead 33 seconds later when Collin Adams (4) picked the bottom right corner from the left circle.

Josh Passolt (2) assisted Adams' tally by sending the puck into the middle from the left boards while Tanner Sorenson (2) and Brandon Saigeon (6) recorded helpers on Taylor's marker.

The Royals made it 2-2 at the 10:11 mark of the 2nd and took a 3-2 lead with a power play goal 1:34 later.

Reading scored the eventual game-winner at the 1:34 mark of the third, capitalizing in transition.

Brad Morrison (10) and Cooper Walker (6) assisted Glover's extra-attacker tap-in with good puck movement from behind to make it a 4-3 game at the 18:01 mark.

Reading added an empty netter to secure the win with 1:45 left in the game.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (5-7-0-0) made 26 saves in the loss.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. The K-Wings also snapped off a season-high in shots, outshooting Reading 41-31.

Kalamazoo will be back in action Sunday at 4:10 p.m. EST against the Wheeling Nailers (8-9-1-0) at WesBanco Arena.

Saturday, December 9, is Super Slappy Night versus the Iowa Heartlanders at Wings Event Center. Get ready to have some serious fun as we honor Slappy's love for video games and the holiday season with the first 1,000 fans receiving a limited edition Slappy Ornament.

