Bates Tricks Thunder Past Americans

December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







ALLEN, TX - Peter Bates scored a power play goal with four minutes to go in regulation and Wichita held off Allen down the stretch for a 4-3 win on Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Bates recorded his second pro hat trick while Jay Dickman had two points. Georgi Romanov earned his second-straight win this week, stopping 31 shots.

In the first, Bates made it 1-0 at 6:06 with an assist to Lleyton Moore. He added his second of the frame at 11:38 on the power play. Moore fed a pass across the zone and he buried a one-timer to make it 2-0.

Dickman connected with his 11th of the year at 2:54 of the second to make it 3-0. Jake Wahlin threaded a pass across the front of the crease. The puck appeared to hit off Dickman near the right post and went in the net. The goal was reviewed and allowed to stand.

Allen roared back with the next three in the frame. William Provost cut the lead to 3-1 at 4:15 with his second of the year.

Eric Williams made it 3-2 at 16:08 when he came into the zone off the rush and beat Romanov for his first of the season.

Brandon Puricelli tied it on the power play at 19:08. He found a rebound near the front of the net and put home a backhand for his third of the year.

Wichita was awarded a late two-man advantage when Johnny Walker and Matthew Sredl were called for minor penalties. Bates put home a rebound at 15:57 for his third of the night to make it 4-3.

Allen called its timeout with two minutes to go and pulled Mark Sinclair for the extra attacker. Romanov stood firm and held off the comeback attempt from the Americans.

Wichita went 2-for-4 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-5 on the man advantage.

Bates extended his point-streak to five games (4g, 6a). Dickman extended his goal-streak to three games (4g) and his point-streak to a season-high seven contests (5g, 5a). Moore has four assists in his last three games. Michal Stinil has four points in his last two outings.

The Thunder returns home tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. to host Rapid City.

