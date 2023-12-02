Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Teddy Bear Toss - Swamp Rabbits vs South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-2-0-0) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (8-6-2-0)

December 2, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #18

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

2023 Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving

Referees: Rocco Stachowiak (28)

Linesmen: Blake Butler (64), Shane Gustafson (87)

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (1-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (1-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 24, 2023 - Greenville 4 vs South Carolina 3

Next Meeting:

December 15, 2023 - Greenville at South Carolina

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (5-4-1-0)

All-Time Record:

(79-74-17)

QUICK BITS

THE GREENVILLE HOME WARRIORS

They used to be the Road Warriors... now they're the Home Warriors. So far this season, the Swamp Rabbits boast a 7-1 record at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Their only loss came on Nov. 12, 5-4, in Game Three of the Rabbits' weekend series against the Florida Everblades. Since then, the 'Bits have come out on top in eight straight games: seven on the road and in their return to Greenville last night against the Atlanta Gladiators.

THE RIVALRY ARRIVES IN GREENVILLE

For the first time this season, The Swamp Rabbits will face their rival-the South Carolina Stingrays-at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. In the two teams' last meeting on Nov. 24, the Rabbits returned from Charleston with a 4-3 win, marking their sixth straight. Shortly after finding his team suffering a 1-0 deficit by 6:15 of the middle frame, LA Grissom netted his second of the season to equalize. Nick Prkusic followed shortly after, capitalizing on a rebound from JD Greenway. Brannon McManus scored early in the third, followed by Grissom again for his second of the night from the blue line for a 4-1 lead. Though the Stingrays would score two more goals before the final buzzer, Greenville's lead was too great to overcome, and they fell short 4-3.

SOUPER SOUCH

Greenville's found its new leading point scorer in Carter Souch. In 17 games so far this season, Souch has become a driving force for the Swamp Rabbits offense, tallying 19 points (9G, 10A). Last season, Souch recorded 28 points in 64 games. With his goal against the Atlanta Gladiators last night, the 22-year old forward already matched his total number of goals from last season (9) in less than two months of the 2023-24 campaign.

POINTS FOR PAVLYCHEV

Despite not playing his first game with the Swamp Rabbits this season until Nov. 16, Nikita Pavlychev recently asserted himself as a dominant offensive force. In his last two games, Pavlychev tallied five points. In Greenville's most recent away matchup against the Atlanta Gladiators on Nov. 25, Pavlychev posted a three-point night, recording a goal and two assists. In last night's 6-3 win over the Gladiators at home, Pavlychev assisted Carter Souch's ninth goal of the season, and flung the puck into the empty net in the final minute to secure Greenville's 3-goal lead.

