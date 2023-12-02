Game Day Preview: Star Wars Night in Allen

Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak vs. the Wichita Thunder

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look to extend their point streak to five games tonight as they host the Wichita Thunder at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red. The five-game point streak started on Thanksgiving Eve in Wichita. Puck drop is 7:10 PM CST

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Next Game: 12/6/23 @ Utah, 8:10 PM CST

Merilainen shines in one-goal victory: Ottawa Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen stopped 49 shots in the Americans 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies, in the first meeting of the season between the two teams. Merilainen is 2-0 this season with the Americans and has a 0.958 save percentage. The native of Oulu, Finland, was a former third round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Asuchak Honored: The Americans longest tenured player Spencer Asuchak, was honored on Friday night, for playing in 500 games with the Americans. The accomplishment came last Saturday night in Tulsa. Asuchak has eight points in 15 games this season (4 goals and 4 assists). The 6-foot-6 and 230-pound power forward is nine points shy of 400 for his pro career (391)

Powerful Special Teams: The Americans are 4-for-10 on the power play in their last three games. The Americans power play ranks fifth overall in the league at 24.2 %. Hank Crones power play goal on Friday night against Utah was the game winning goal for the Americans.

Lucky number 7: The league MVP Hank Crone extended his point streak to seven games with a goal on Friday night in the Americans 3-2 win over Utah. Hank Crone has a point or more in every game he's played with the Americans this season since returning from the American Hockey League.

Myllari takes the C: Kris Myllari was named the new Captain on Thursday after Colton Hargrove suffered a serious injury that will keep him out of the lineup long term. Myllari is off to a great start this season with 17 points in 17 games. Myllari leads the ECHL with 10 power play assists and is tied with Wichita's Jay Dickman for the most power play points in the ECHL with 12. Myllari had his four-game point streak snapped on Friday night.

First Timer: Americans forward William Provost scored his first goal of the season on Friday night, and his first as a member of the Allen Americans. Provost was acquired right before Thanksgiving from Fort Wayne along with defenseman Joe Gatenby for forward Chad Butcher.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Home: 1-5-0

Away: 5-5-1

Overall: 6-10-1

Last 10: 3-6-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (8) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (12) Kris Myllari

Points: (20) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (2) Justin Allen

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 5-4-0-0

Away: 2-7-2-0

Overall: 7-11-2-0

Last 10: 3-6-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (10) Jay Dickman

Assists: (18) Peter Bates

Points: (27) Peter Bates

+/-: (+3) Eathan Roswell

PIM's (49) Jeremy Masella

