Icemen Collect Over 14,000 Teddy Bears, But Fall 4-3 to Trios-Rivieres
December 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Icemen rallied from a 3-0 second period deficit, but eventually fell to the Trois-Rivieres Lions 4-3 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday evening. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Jacksonville.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Icemen used a power play marker from Riley Fiddler-Schultz to get on the board and ignite a furry and fuzzy celebration on the arena ice as over 14,000 teddy bears rained down for the Annual Teddy Bear Toss.
The first goal, coupled with new energy from the fans, the Icemen netted a second tally from Fiddler-Schultz again from the top of the crease to pull Jacksonville within one.
Moments later, Matheson Iacopelli finished off a wrap-around attempt that he stuffed into the Lions net to tie the game at three.
However, just 13 seconds later, the Lions recaptured the lead again, on a goal by Cedric Montminy to make it 4-3.
Trois-Rivieres buckled down defensively in the third period and kept the Icemen in check to preserve a 4-3 win.
The Icemen now travel to Savannah on Tuesday.
Wednesday, December 20th
Florida Everblades @ Jacksonville Icemen
Puck Drops: 7:00 PM EST
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
FLA Florida Everblades
at
JAX Jacksonville Icemen
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 2, 2023
- Norfolk Scores Four Goals in Third Period to Defeat Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Double-up Grizzlies, Extend Point Streak to Six Games in Victory - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Collect Over 14,000 Teddy Bears, But Fall 4-3 to Trios-Rivieres - Jacksonville Icemen
- Bates Tricks Thunder Past Americans - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Fall in Special Teams Battle to Growlers, 5-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Growlers Edge Out Steelheads 5-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Maier Saves 38 as Royals Soar Past Wings in Series Finale, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- Americans Fall to Wichita 4-3 on Star Wars Night - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Surge Past Swamp Rabbits in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Ghost Pirates Take Down Gladiators - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Fuel Win OT Thriller Over Nailers - Indy Fuel
- A Feel-Good Victory for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Fish Fend off Heartlanders, Claim Eleventh Victory - Toledo Walleye
- Teddy Bear Toss Soured as Stingrays Snap Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Physical Bout Ends in 5-2 Railers' Loss - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Fire Away, Royals Sneak by in 3rd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Heartlanders Fire 45 Shots But Lethemon Steals Show in 5-3 Decision - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Rally Back for First Point in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Earn Third Point of Weekend in Overtime Loss - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Shut Out Everblades In Overtime, 1-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Lions' Road Woes Continue - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - December 2 - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Forward Nico Blachman - Adirondack Thunder
- Wranglers Tab Gourley on Second Recall of Season - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Star Wars Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Swamp Rabbits Game Preview: Teddy Bear Toss - Swamp Rabbits vs South Carolina Stingrays (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Battle Wings in Holiday Sweaters for Christmas in Margaritaville - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Collect Over 14,000 Teddy Bears, But Fall 4-3 to Trios-Rivieres
- Icemen Add Size to Defense Corps with the Addition of Scott Allan
- Icemen Shine In 7-2 Win Over Solar Bears
- Icemen's Matt Vernon Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week
- Icemen Use Four Third Period Goals to Sail Past Ghost Pirates 4-1