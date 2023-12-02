Icemen Collect Over 14,000 Teddy Bears, But Fall 4-3 to Trios-Rivieres

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Icemen rallied from a 3-0 second period deficit, but eventually fell to the Trois-Rivieres Lions 4-3 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday evening. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Jacksonville.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Icemen used a power play marker from Riley Fiddler-Schultz to get on the board and ignite a furry and fuzzy celebration on the arena ice as over 14,000 teddy bears rained down for the Annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The first goal, coupled with new energy from the fans, the Icemen netted a second tally from Fiddler-Schultz again from the top of the crease to pull Jacksonville within one.

Moments later, Matheson Iacopelli finished off a wrap-around attempt that he stuffed into the Lions net to tie the game at three.

However, just 13 seconds later, the Lions recaptured the lead again, on a goal by Cedric Montminy to make it 4-3.

Trois-Rivieres buckled down defensively in the third period and kept the Icemen in check to preserve a 4-3 win.

The Icemen now travel to Savannah on Tuesday.

Wednesday, December 20th

Florida Everblades @ Jacksonville Icemen

Puck Drops: 7:00 PM EST

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

FLA Florida Everblades

at

JAX Jacksonville Icemen

