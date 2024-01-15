Wranglers Assign Defenseman Gourley to Rapid City

January 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the ECHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defenseman Jarrod Gourley has been assigned to the Rush.

Gourley has nine points in 12 games with the Rush this season and has dressed for four AHL games with the Wranglers.

His top moment this season was during the season's opening weekend in Iowa, when he scored the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Rush to earn a two-game sweep over the Heartlanders.

Gourley will be available to the Rush this weekend as Rapid City hosts Idaho in a pivotal, two-game set in the Mountain Division.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.