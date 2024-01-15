K-Wings Trade D-Man Kurt Gosselin to Royals for Futures

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that forward Kurt Gosselin has been traded to Reading in exchange for future considerations.

Gosselin, 29, amassed six goals, 10 assists and 53 penalty minutes across 39 games as a K-Wing over the last two seasons. The Brighton, MI native was originally acquired by Kalamazoo via trade with Toledo on February 13, 2023.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 201-pound blueliner made his professional debut with Cincinnati on March 13, 2019 after wrapping up a four-year career at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

The defenseman was UA-H's first-ever All-WCHA honoree (2016-17) and played 54 games with the Cyclones from 2019 thru 2020. Gosselin also made eight appearances at the AHL level with Rochester (8GP, 3a) during that span. Gosselin recorded a career-high 18 points (6g-12a) in 47 games with Cincinnati in 2019-20 before joining the Toledo Walleye in 2022-23.

Gosselin heads to Reading with two goals, four assists, and 22 penalty minutes in 12 games played this season.

The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST against the Indy Fuel (17-14-4-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

